Tanzania set to receive 500,000 Pfizer doses in Covid-19 fight

By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is due to receive a donation of some 500,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Speaking yesterday, chief government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said the third batch of the vaccines will accelerate the ongoing vaccination campaign as Tanzania strives to immunise at least 60 percent of its 60-million population.

He said, going by the experts, if at least 60 percent of Tanzanians would be vaccinated and observe other preventive measures against the pandemic, the country was likely to be free from Covid-19.

“We expect to receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer as part of the 3.7 million doses that we expect under the Covax facility,” Mr Msigwa said in a televised event from Mwanza - but, did not say where the donation will come from.

This will be the third type of Covid-19 vaccine after Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm, to be deployed in Tanzania.

As part of the Covax arrangements, Tanzania received over a million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines from the United States in July this year.

On October 8, the country received another consignment of 1,065,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm.

Upon arrival of the third batch, the country will now have received about 2.6 million doses of vaccines from different sources.

Noting that there has been a great response so far from the citizens, Mr Msigwa said until Friday last week, over 940,000 Tanzanians had already taken the jab, thanks to the renewed efforts in sensitizing the population on the need to vaccinate.

He commended those who had vaccinated, saying they had made the right decision for their health, beloved ones and those who surround them.

Under the Covax arrangements, Tanzania, like other countries, will receive 11 million doses of vaccines which will cover 20 percent of its total population.

In another development, Mr Msigwa said Tanzania is by the end of this month set to receive two railway engines and 11 locomotives for trials.

He said by December testing of the country’s self-funded electric SGR train will begin.

He revealed that the government had ordered 19 railway engines and 89 locomotives from South Korea and Poland.

Additionally, said Mr Msigwa, the electrical multiple unit - a multiple-unit train consisting of self-propelled carriages using electricity as the motive power - would be ready in 36 months.

The high speed train is tipped to be one of Africa’s fastest at a speed of 160mph.

He said the construction of the Standard Railway Gauge (SGR) to be used by electric trains was faring well.

While the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro section was complete by 93.5 percent, the Morogoro-Makutupora, Singida was complete by 71 percent.

The construction of the 341-kilometre Mwanza-Isaka SGR was at 4 percent of its completion.