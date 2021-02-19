Tanzania sets up Covid-19 testing centre at Serengeti National Park

The Seronera Covid-19 sample collection centre, the first of its kind, located at the heart of Serengeti will make testing simpler for tourists currently flocking to the Serengeti National Park

Arusha. Tanzania has rolled out the coronavirus specimen collection centre at Serengeti National Park to make Covid-19 testing easy and convenient for tourists.

The brainchild of Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) in collaboration with the Government, an introduction of the Covid-19 sample collection centre at Serengeti National Park is among the strings of urgent measures taken lately to reassure the tourists of their health care as part of a grand plan to sup- port the industry rebound.

The Seronera Covid-19 sample collection centre, the first of its kind, located at the heart of Serengeti will make testing simpler for tourists currently flocking to Tanzania’s flagship national park to enjoy the world’s annual wildebeest migration pattern.

Commenced its operations on 13th February 2021 the Seronera Covid-19 samples collection centre will create convenience for tourists who need to test while enjoying their well-deserved holidays within the national park and others forming the northern tourism circuit.

“This is a clear testimony of the importance of the key marketing mix element in the hospitality industry, namely partner- ship, and collaboration in serving tourists for making testing easier and con- venient,” said the Natural Resources and Tourism Permanent Secretary, Dr Aloyce Nzuki.

“After several months of painstaking experiments, hard work, and consider- able private funding, the Seronera Covid-19 specimen collection centre, the first of its kind in the wilderness, is now ready for use,” said Tato chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Sirili Akko.

Mr Akko, the CEO of the 300-plus member tour operators, said the body was proud to be playing its part in tackling the pandemic.

“The scheme runs in tandem with the rigorous safety protocols we have in place” he explained, adding: “We continue to maintain the highest level of vigilance to stop the virus and help prevent its transmission in our country in line with the ministry of Health guidelines.

’’ Measures such as thermal temperature scanning enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, additional personal protective equipment (PPE), and social distancing are in place as per the protocols provided by the Government.

“We believe that this will be a big relief to the tourism industry. We are indebted and grateful indeed to the government for making this possible through tripartite collaboration between ourselves (Tato), ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, and ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children,” Mr Akko noted.

Recently, the UNDP-Tanzania supported TATO financially to convert the Toyota Landcruiser donated by its member, Tanganyika Wilderness Camps, into a state-of- the-art ambulance. The funds also purchased the (PPE) in a bid to protect tourists and those who serve them, against the Covid-19 pandemic.