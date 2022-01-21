Tanzania strives to reduce HIV infections among children

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has expressed its determination to eliminate new HIV infections among children by preventing mother-to-child transmissions which is currently estimated to be above 6,000 children per annum.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said that it was the current administration’s goal to ensure that no child was born with HIV in Tanzania.

“We have succeeded in reducing the mother-to-child transmission from 14 percent to 7 percent but still more efforts are needed to end new infections among children,” she said during the launch of the strategic plan for Africa Academy for Public Health (AAPH) 2022-2026.

She said the first mission would be to encourage pregnant women to receive antenatal care at healthy facilities and know their HIV status so that those who are positive get enrolled into the antiretroviral medications and prevent transmission to the child.

To firmly attain the zero HIV transmissions goal by 2030, the Tanzanian government also plans to track 200,000 people living with HIV without knowing their status and enroll them into formal health care system.

“Over 1.7 million people are estimated to live with HIV in Tanzania and among those, 1.5 million know their status while the remaining are still unaware. Majority of these are the source of new infections,” she said.

She said the tracking will be done from one council to another and region to region across the country.

Government focus on promoting maternal, child and adolescent health also align in the newly launched second AAPH five year strategic plan, organisation’s chief executive officer Mary Sando said.

AAPH, which is an independent organisation registered in Tanzania, invested in innovative scientific research; aims also to advocate for institutional strengthening, while addressing issues of infectious diseases as well as non-communicable diseases (NDCs).

“Our focus in the next five years will be advancing public health priorities of Sub-Saharan Africa through innovative and collaborative research, training, capacity building and knowledge transition,” said Dr Sando.

Health ministry’s permanent secretary Abel Makubi commended the efforts by AAPH in supporting knowledge management in the country’s health sector and agreed that there was still a need for more efforts on improving public health.

“We need to address or add more efforts in addressing challenges associated with women, newborn children, adolescent health and nutrition in the country,” Prof Makubi said.

Prof Makubi commended the international collaborations such as the United States through the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) which together with Muhimbili University of Public Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) and AAPH committed to improve the health of Tanzanian communities.