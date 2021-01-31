Tanzania to complete connection of villages to electricity by June

He said by achieving that objective Tanzania will have made history by connecting all its villages to electricity.

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government today January 31, announced that a total of 10,018 villages out of 12,317 across the country have already been connected with electricity, as part of the Rural Electricity Project (REA).

The remaining 2,299 will be connected to electricity by June 2021.

This was said by the Government Spokesperson, Dr. Hassan Abbas while speaking to the media in Dodoma, in a briefing which was televised by TBC

He said by achieving that objective Tanzania will have made history by connecting all its villages to electricity.

“10,018 out of 12,317 villages already have electricity. Our intention remain the same, the contractors are at work, we continue to encourage them to fulfill their responsibilities by June the citizens will fail by themselves but by June the electricity poles will have reached every village in Tanzania. We have reduced the price of connection from Sh500,000 to about Sh28,000,which is quite affordable " said Dr Abbas.

He said the government has provided Sh171.9 billion and the contractors at work. Although we are waiting for Rufiji but the little electricity we have is enough and so far we have reached many villages."