Tanzania to offer free Covid-19 tests to truck drivers

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has removed Covid-19 Rapid Antigen test (C19 RAT) cost on all truck drivers entering the country.

The move which took effect from Thursday September 16, will also see children under the age of five, flight attendants and travellers on transit flights get tested free of charge.

The government reached the decision after revising health travel advisory number 7 issued on May 4, and then released version 8 after assessing the situation of Covid-19 infection in the world and the need to test for the disease in the country.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Aifelo Sichwale on Thursday September 16, the agreement was reached by the ministries responsible for health in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

All passengers entering the country via land transport will be required to submit a valid certificate confirming that they are negative from Covid-19.

“The test applies to all passengers entering the country by C19 RAT and those coming from countries with high Covid cases,” Dr Sichwle said in a statement.

He said the government will be publishing countries with high risks of Covid infections from time to time through the Health Ministry's website.

To succeed, Tanzania Mainland government with that of Zanzibar through the health ministries has agreed to jointly implement the traveler's guide number 8 from Thursday September 19.