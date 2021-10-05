Tanzania to receive second consignment of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to receive 489,042 Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Friday October 8, from China as the government ramps up the mass vaccination campaign.

This was said by the Minister for Health Dr Dorothy Gwajima during the commemoration of 22 years of the health basket fund today.

This is the first time that the Sinopharm jabs are entering Tanzania since the government launched the inoculation campaign in late July.

Another consignment of 576,558 doses is expected later this month as part of the Covax facility.

"Covid-19 is still here because it is airborne. It is therefore important for us to continue taking preventive measures as well as being vaccinated," says the Dr. Gwajima.

Tanzania launched mass vaccination drive since late July after receiving more than one million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines donated by the US government.