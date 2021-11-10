Tanzania tops in cases submitted before the African court

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Even as Tanzania has been hesitant to implement decisions of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the tribunal has continued to receive more cases from the country.

This was stated at the 63rd session of the judges of the court which began on Monday through to December 3, 2021 in Dar es Salaam for the hearing of 15 cases submitted before it.

This comes when Tanzania has withdrawn from the Declaration made under Article 34 (6) of the Protocol on the African Charter for the Establishment of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which allows individuals and non-governmental organisations to directly file cases before the court.

Even so, it has been revealed that 70 percent of the cases being heard by a panel of 11 judges from various member states were from Tanzania, according to Court’s President Lady Justice Imani Aboud.

“The presence of many cases from Tanzania explains how Tanzanians have put their trust in the African court as a catalyst towards accessing their rights,” an advocate based in Dar es Salaam, Mr Julius Majura, told The Citizen yesterday.

Mr Majura added that people who don’t feel contented by the decisions made in local courts should have an alternative in the African tribunal, “therefore this court will continue to receive more cases from countries where human rights have been deteriorating.”

Advertisement

However, Justice Aboud said that although the Court has been facing many challenges, especially where its stakeholders have been hesitant to adhere to its decisions with others withdrawing and lack of resources, the court has still been able to persist.

“The most recent illustration of this has just been given last week when the Court received a breath of fresh air through the two very timely adherences of the Republic of Niger, and the Republic of Guinea Bissau,” she noted.

Justice Aboud was fully aware of the challenges inherent in the fresh start with Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Tanzania, but insisted that they were now focusing on the positive side of the processes.

“The most difficult part of any new departure is the first step; and we have succeeded in reconnecting with Benin, which can encourage other withdrawing states to join the reform talks,” she said