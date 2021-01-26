Tanzania warns telecom companies over disclosure of clients’ information

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has on Monday warned telecommunication companies against a tendency of some of their unscrupulous staff of illegally divulging customer information to third parties.

Communication and Information Technology minister Fastine Ndugulile said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that he was personally unhappy with a tendency by some telecom firms’ employees of divulging clients’ information to third parties illegally.

“They do so with ill motives. They divulge clients’ information to third parties thus creating unnecessary conflicts,” he said.

He was speaking during an event where three several telecommunication firms signed a Sh6 billion contract with Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF). Under the contract, Airtel, Vodacom and Tigo will extend their telecommunication services to 173 villages across 16 regions in the coming nine months.

“Allow me to ask you (telecommunication firms) to carefully read the law. It’s only state agencies that are allowed to ask for your clients’ information. Even state agencies can only do so with special agenda and not otherwise,” he said.

He said he would personally supervise the subject matter, warning that the government will take stern measures against telecommunication firms that violate this law.