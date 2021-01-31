Tanzania will not impose a lock-down over Covid-19, says government spokesperson

He said the Government's guideline on what is going on across the world regarding Covid-19 pandemic is for citizens to continue taking all the necessary precautions as stated by the President John Magufuli during his visit to the Lake Region last week.

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania government has stated its position on Covid-19 pandemic saying that it will not take the decision to lock-down the country, while instructing citizens to continue taking all the necessary precautions.

This was stated today, January 31, 2021 by the Government Spokesperson, Dr. Hassan Abbas while speaking to the media in Dodoma, to explain the various projects implemented by the fifth phase Government.

He said the Government's guideline on what is going on across the world regarding Covid-19 pandemic is for citizens to continue taking all the necessary precautions as stated by the President John Magufuli during his visit to the Lake Zone last week.

“The President has stressed to the world that the disease has continued to ravage communities because of the interaction between us and other countries we must therefore continue to take precautions. Tanzanians should continue taking all precautions but should not be victims of other people’s agendas," stressed Dr Abbas.

He said at a time when the country with economic development there are still people who have the idea of ​​imposing a lock-down.

"Tanzania will not lock-down. Activities should continue as usual, such as entertainment, sports, offices, and farms in the countryside. But should you feel like you don’t want to go out then lock yourself inside but the official position of the government is that there will be no lock-down,” said Dr Abbas who is also the Permanent Secretary to the ministry of Information.

