Tanzania wins recognition for number of women in high places

Dar es Salaam. As the world marks International Women’s Day today, Tanzania is now among countries with an appreciable number of women holding powerful positions, a new study has indicated.

As of February 2022, there were 30 women serving as heads of state and/or government in 28 countries, with the most common college degree among current female world leaders being Law.

Having sworn in its first female President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, after the sudden demise of the late John Magufuli last year, this day becomes even more unique and significant for Tanzania. A recent study by education research platform Erudera.Com indicated that there are 13 woman presidents and 17 prime ministers.

The research shows that the majority of current women world leaders have a degree in law or a field related to politics. The highest degree that the majority of women leaders have is a master’s degree, while less than a quarter hold doctorates.

“Over 80 percent of the women leaders have obtained their first university degree in their home country. Over one-third of women leaders are at the head of a country located in the continent of Europe. Also 73.3 percent of the women currently at the head of a state are also the first women in their country to hold such positions,” reads part of the findings.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, education expert Catherine Sekwao said, “There is a large number of women who hold PhDs, but who have no interest in political issues, meaning that some cannot afford political challenges.”

She also said that the “small” number of 30 women who are heads of state is due to some women being scared, especially when they have to stand in queue in decision making. “But all in all, there is a huge number of women with high level education. If you want to do politics, you have to stay in that area for a long time. Some prefer teaching.”

On other hand, the head of diversity unity from the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (Duce), Dr Ikupa Moses, said, “Having more leaders at the highest level is a good step because in the past even the college principals were not women. This shows that at least the mindsets of women and men have begun to change in the belief that women can lead.”

For his part, a lecturer from Duce Reuben Ndimbo said that it was good to see that there are powerful women who hold high positions in their countries in which they are either heads of state or prime ministers.

The countries include Tanzania, New Zealand, Serbia, Slovakia, Denmark, Moldova, Bangladesh, Estania, Namibia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Trinidad and Tobago, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kosovo, Gabon, Barbados, Iceland, Singapore, Taiwan, Nepal Samoa, Togo, Honduras, Sweden, Tunisia and Uganda.