Tanzanian artiste sues MultiChoice seeking damages of Sh1.12 billion

Dar es Salaam. Artist Menina Abdulkarim Atiki has sued DStv’s parent company MultiChoice South Africa which trades in Tanzania as MultiChoice Tanzania for damages amounting to Sh1.12 billion for airing content that allegedly defamed her.

The case which is before Judge Amir Mruma was first mentioned on September 27, 2021, but MultiChoice South Africa which has a foothold in various African countries was absent and Judge Mruma adjourned the case until November 10, 2021

Menina, who is also an actress and event hostess (MC) has filed the case against the South African company and its local subsidiary at the Dar es Salaam Regional High Court.

Others in the case are the Editor of the ICU- Chumba cha Umbea which airs on Maisha Magic Bongo channel on DStv; The presenters of the show, Maimartha Jesse, Juma Lokole and Kwisa Thompson (Kamanda Mzee Mkavu).

In case number 133 of 2021, the artiste alleges that the defendants defamed her with content they aired on July 23, 2021, in a programme called ICU-Chumba cha Umbea, regarding the death of her husband.

Menina claims that her husband passed away on July 19, 2021, it was then agreed that the funeral should be held at Mtoni kwa Aziz Ali, at the residence of her late husband’s aunt, Mariam Kihiyo.

She alleges that while the funeral was underway, Maimartha, Lokole and Kwisa interviewed neighbours of her late husband's aunt, with questions which according to the court documents were close-ended, insinuating that the plaintiff did not take care of her husband during illness and that she was an irresponsible wife.

The plaintiff (Menina) claims that she suffered mental and emotional harm as ICU-Chumba cha Umbea is one of the most popular programs in Tanzania, in East Africa and in all Kiswahili-speaking countries.



Basis of the claim

Menina claims that her brand ambassadorial work requires her to maintain a blemish-free name, image and a good reputation to the companies that she represents.

She also says that it will take her about a year to clean up her name and reputation, suggesting she will suffer the losses.

According to the legal files which were availed to The Citizen, Menina claims that as a brand ambassador she is paid Sh1.5 million a month and that in 2020 she was able to earn Sh180 million, so in the next three years she will lose a total income of Sh540 million.

In her music and acting, she claims that she has been earning Sh50 million a year, as it was in 2020 and so for three years he will incur a total loss of Sh150 million.

In her weekly event hosting gigs as an MC, during 2020 she claims to have earned a total of Sh144 million and that in the next three years she will lose a total of Sh432 million, claiming that her 24 clients have already cancelled orders.