Tanzanian Bolt driver who allegedly assaulted female passenger gets a ban

Dar es Salaam. Bolt Tanzania has announced that it has banned one of its drivers after one customer was allegedly assaulted and robbed by the said driver.

“Kindly note that this driver does not deserve to be on our platform, to maintain safety, we have blocked him indefinitely.”

Bolt further added: As an apology I would like to compensate you with 2 promo codes worth Sh20,000 to be used for your next rides.

A widely shared social media post detailed by a young woman who identified herself as Sara said she was left with multiple injuries after she refused to pay more money than the price displayed on the app at the end of her ride from Masaki.

According to Sara, her attempt escape from an irate Joseph was futile after he chased her and pushed her to the ground then took all the money that she had in her purse.

This come as a rude awakening and a shock given the fact that ride sharing has for several years now become the way how many people get to work, go to parties or leave the party scene after a long night.

The allegation that the driver who was identified as Joseph had assaulted his female passenger has generated outrage online with many suggesting that it is not an isolated case.

However, despite the ban and Sara being given a complementary offer by Bolt, many want that the driver be charged for assault and theft.