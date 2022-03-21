Tanzanian Rhino Rajab dies at the age of 43

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Serengeti. Faru Rajab one of the oldest rhinos in Tanzania has died at the age 43 in the Serengeti National park.

According to the Tanzania National Parks Authority Faru John died from natural causes in what is said to be due to old age.

Tanapa said in a media statement that Faru Rajab died in the early hours of Monday leaving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Faru Rajab was an offspring of Faru John who died at the aged 47 in 2015.

“As usual, rules and principles of parks will see the best way of interring Rajab’s body,” Tanapa said in a statement.

The statement also noted that the average life span of a black rhino who are in danger extinction is estimated to be between 35 and 40 years.

Faru Rajab was born in 1979 in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area before he was moved to Serengeti National Park in 1993 where he lived until his death.

His naming has in the past stirred controversy given the fact that his father John had taken a Christian name where his was Islamic.