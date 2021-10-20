Tanzanian student shot and killed after minor crash in Huston, Texas

By Agencies More by this Author

Texas. A 20-year-old Tanzanian college student was killed in a suspected road rage shooting on Friday after causing an accidental car crash, Texas police have said.

Humphrey Magwira, whose relatives said had immigrated to the United States from Tanzania with his family when he was 11, died at a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting led to the arrest of 19-year-old Houston resident Ramon Vasquez. He was charged with murder after deputies say he got out of his vehicle and shot Magwira.



Vasquez fled after the shooting but was arrested on Saturday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

“This senseless and tragic loss of life occurred as result of a minor unintentional vehicle collision,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family as our Detectives continue their work on this case.”

Magwira was a second-year computer engineering major at the University of Houston, according to KPRC.

“We thought it was a good idea to come to this country for a better education for my kids,” the 20-year-old’s father, Exuperius Magwira, told KPRC.



"Oh, it's very painful. I can't imagine. Humphrey is gone forever," said the student's mother, Josephine Kuyangana.

About eight years ago, Kuyangana and her family moved to Houston for a better life and more opportunities.

Magwira was creating that life for himself. He graduated from Westside High School, where he played soccer and was studying computer engineering at UH.

"This is my son. I love him," Kuyangana said.

Never did it cross her mind that she could lose her son in this manner. Magwira was only about a mile away from home and was heading to get a haircut.

Vasquez was jailed in Fort Bend County on a $500,000 bond, deputies said. “Why even give him the opportunity to get out at all? He killed my brother for no reason. Senseless. Pointless,” Humphrey Magwira’s brother, Rodericque Magwira, told KTRK.

Family members are said to be making attempts to bring his remains back to Tanzania and a GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-humphrey-come-home

For those in Tanzania who wish to donate, please donate through (0715 447 436-tigopesa, 0754 447 436-Mpesa {Janet Kuyangana})

