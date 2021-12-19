Tanzanian students and teachers win Chinese ambassador’s award

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Over 120 Tanzanian students and teachers were on Friday December 17 announced as winners of the Chinese Ambassador’s award 2021.

The award ceremony for the 2021 edition of the Chinese Ambassador’s Award was held on Friday at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

The award which was established by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania in 2018, aims to encourage and reward Tanzanian students who study Chinese language and perform well in examinations.

The award has since 2020 expanded to cover native Chinese-language teachers in Tanzania.

The ceremony was attended graced by the Chinese ambassador Chen Mingjian, Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Hon. Prof. Joyce Ndalichako, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam Prof. David Mfinanga, and representatives of the award winners attended the ceremony.

Out of the 123 winners of this year’s award, eight are native Chinese-language teachers, and the rest are the students from universities and secondary schools.

In her speech Ambassador Chen Mingjian said that recent years have witnessed an increasing number of Tanzanian students who learn Chinese language, and the number of the schools which offer Chinese language course has been on the rise.

“The Tanzanian government has announced the start of five new subject combinations for students who are set to join Form Five in 2021. KFC (Kiswahili, French and Chinese) and KEC (Kiswahili, English and Chinese) combinations will be adopted in some secondary schools, which means that the Chinese language course has been included in Tanzania’s secondary education system. This shows the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training for promoting the Chinese language learning in Tanzania, and will have great significance for deepening the understanding between our two peoples,” Ambassador Chen stressed.

Prof. Joyce Ndalichako on her part extended her sincere thanks to the Chinese Embassy for continuously promoting educational cooperation between Tanzania and China, and acknowledged the fact that the number of Tanzanian students who were granted the Chinese Government Scholarship has been increasing year by year.