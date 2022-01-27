Tanzanians should reap the fruits of digital revolution, says Vodacom CEO

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc, Managing Director Sitho Mdlalose has said their telecommunications vision is to unite all Tanzanians in the digital world so that they can reap the benefits of the revolution.

Mdlalose said on Thursday January 27, during the Bridging the Digital Divide symposium held at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam which organised by Mwananchi Thought Leaderships Forum (MTLF) of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) in partnership with Vodacom.

"Our targets are in line with the Government's plans to ensure that more than 80 percent of Tanzanians have access to the Internet and have access to affordable communication equipments," said Mdlalose.

He said Vodacom supports the government in the achieving that goal but that cannot be achieved overnight but it is a process that requires the all people efforts.

"Digital has a huge impact in many economic issues, digital is set to become the fuel to drive development in the coming decades, the agricultural, education and health sectors are benefiting the most from the digital revolution," he said.

However he noticed that, Vodacom, Vodafone and Safaricom have recently launched a campaign called Africa Connected to its eight markets across the continent that focuses on promoting the usesand access of digital services by making internet devices more affordable.

“But also we aim in educating people about digital use,” he said