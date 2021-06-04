Tanzanians speak out on Yusuf Manji return

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Various stakeholders yesterday opened up on the return of a famous businessman, Mr Yusuf Manji, who is still in the hands of the anti-corruption watchdog for grilling.

Mr Manji who left the country in 2018 after his court charges were dropped, came back home on Tuesday, but he was arrested by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) after landing at the airport in Dar es Salaam.

While some stakeholders associate his return with the “favourable business and investment environment” that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is putting in place, others warn that his arrest many send negative sentiments to investors who want to return to Tanzania.

“I think the favourable business conditions have attracted Manji back to the country. President Hassan’s policies got him attracted because he has many businesses that he left behind and some were closed for different reasons,” said lead lawyer from Haki Kwanza, Mr Alloyce Komba.

He said Mr Manji was involved in trading of various crops such as cashew nuts, sesame and peas, but after the fifth phase government intervened, many traders who were exporting their crops failed to do so.

Mr Manji and three co-accused were charged with seven non-bailable counts of economic sabotage, but they were set free after the government dropped its intention to continue with the case. According to the PCCB, he is now being questioned over tax evasion, fraudulent transaction and issues related to revenue of a football club which he was leading.

“President Hassan has a sincere intention, but my concern is on the lower executives who seem to maintain the same old position,” added Mr Komba.

For his part, the secretary general of the Tanzania Business Community, Mr Abdallah Mwinyi, said Mr Manji decided to return due to signs of a good business environment.



