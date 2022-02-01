Tanzanite Bridge starts operation today

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Construction of the new Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam is complete, on the stroke of midnight on February 1, operations of the new bridge kicked off allowing motorists access they have been waiting for.

The New Selander Bridge has combined the characteristics of a girder bridge and a cable-stayed bridge to make it lighter.

The technique enhances construction and economic feasibility, according to the builder.

Works minister Mbarawa had on Sunday January gave the update during an inspection tour of the project which is has cost Sh243 billion.

The minister further said no tolls will be imposed for using the bridge which is open to all motorists.

The Tanzanite Bridge was built by South Korea's GS engineering along the Coco Beach coastline in Oysterbay stretching all the way to Aga Khan Hospital.

The bridge connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital with the Obama, Kenyatta and Toure Avenues covering 1.03 kilometers.

The project broke grounds in 2018. The new bridge is jointly funded by the Tanzania government and the government of South Korea at 82.9 per cent of the entire cost. It connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital and Coco Beach and it measures approximately 6.23 kilometers at a cost of Sh256 billion.

With a 180-tonnage Capacity, the bridge is expected to ferry 55,000 vehicles or thereabouts per day, and this is expected to significantly reduce congestion along the overwhelmed independence-time Selander Bridge.

The old Selander Bridge was constructed back in 1929 and named after John Einar Selander, Tanganyika’s first Director of Public Works.