Tap tourism potentials, Mwinyi calls

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday said there were different untapped opportunities in the tourism sector due to the absence of funds and lack of education among stakeholders.

He said most products used in the sector were imported despite the fact that value-addition could have taken place locally through empowered domestic entrepreneurs.

He made the statement when delivering his speech during the opening of women’s conference organised by the Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB).

The conference follows the earlier ones held in Dodoma, Mbeya and Mwanza, aiming at mobilising groups of the women in seizing development opportunities and participating in the implementation of development projects.

Opening the conference, Dr Mwinyi challenged the banks to cooperate with local entrepreneurs through provision of low interest loans and take services close to their workplaces.

“Collectively, we should train and give them access to reliable markets for their products,” he said.

He said the government valued women efforts in promoting seaweed production, which is part of the blue economy, expressing his hope that strategies such as the use of better seaweed seeds and securing better markets would be discussed.

“The government continues to provide capital, equipment and reliable market to seaweed farmers both in Unguja and Pemba,” he said, emphasizing that loans provision to women groups was the government’s priority.

He appreciated the response given by financial institutions in promoting the blue economy initiative, something that increases his hope of success in implementing the prepared strategic plans.

Dr Mwinyi called on citizens to cooperate with financial institutions as well as domestic and foreign investors by tapping opportunities that could make the blue economy a success.

He commended TCB for broadened network comprising 82 branches countrywide including two located in the Isles, saying the bank’s management should come up with plans to increase more branches in Zanzibar in order to benefit more citizens.

“The United Republic government’s decision to form TCB was to benefit different groups of businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs and the general public through provision of improved services and give the bank competitive powers,” he said.

He expressed his confidence with the bank following the disbursement of Sh22.3 billion to 6,327 women beneficiaries since its establishment, challenging it to invest in projects under the government plans and companies located in the country.

According to him, involvement in such projects is important for job creation and strengthening the country’s economic growth.

TCB chief executive officer Sabasaba Moshingi said the bank’s revenue consistently increased in the past 13 years from Sh16 billion in December 2007 to Sh155 in December 2020.

The bank has experienced an increasing trend of profit before tax since 2007, despite a marginal decrease in 2020 compared to that of preceding years, according to him. “The bank recorded a Sh21 billion profit in 2020 up from Sh0.4 billion during the last 13 years, though it was an eight percent decrease compared with Sh23 billion recorded in 2019,” he said.