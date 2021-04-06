Tasac gobbled up Sh600 million on board meetings

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) held 23 dubious board meetings within one year at a cost of more than Sh600 million.

This was said today by President Samia Suluhu Hassan saying she was disappointed by misuse of public funds at the agency

“I am very disappointed, nothing has been improved at Tasac yet you conducted meetings and spent a lot of public funds , I have appointed you as a young man to work, I want to see improvements in this area and contribute to government revenue and not otherwise,” said President Hassan

Ms Hassan said that on Tuesday, April 6 when she was swearing in permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries at the State House following a minor reshuffle on Sunday.

“Let me tell you after nominating your name I slept around 4am reading the social media comments with most of them saying that you cannot perform because you are a new name,” she insisted.

She told the new director general Mr Kaimu Mkeyenge “You were also working in Tasac and you know all the evil that were happening at Tasac but I have decided to promote you now go and hard in collaboration with other staffs and clean up the institution,” said the President

