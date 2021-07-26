Taxi driver allegedly involved in billionaire Mohammed Dewji's kidnapp set free

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has dismissed the case and acquitted taxi driver, Mousa Twaleb, after the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court he had no intention of continuing with the charges against him.

Mr Twaleb was charged with three counts of kidnapping prominent businessman Mohammed Dewji popularly known as Mo, in a case of economic sabotage number 42/2019.

In the main case, the court was told that between May 1, 2018 and October 10, 2018, Mr Twaleb was involved in a criminal syndicate that operated between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg.

The aim of his involvement was to assist implementation of a crime for personal gain.

In the second count, the court was told that in October 11, 2018, at Colloseum Hotel located in Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam, Mr Twaleb connived with assailants to abduct the businessman.

On July 10, 2018, at the Mbezi Beach area in the Kinondoni District, Twaleb is accused of laundering Sh8 million generated through crime.

Mr Dewji was abducted on July 11, 2018 as he walked into the exclusive Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club, in Oyster Bay, an affluent neighbourhood in northwest Dar es Salaam.