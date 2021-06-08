TB Joshua’s wife Evelyn speaks out on husband’s death

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Evelyne Joshua the widow of famous Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka Prophet TB Joshua has spoken for the first time since her husband’s death on Saturday June 5, 2021.

Mrs Joshua on her twitter account expressed her deep sorrow following the death of her husband, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan).

“Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking,” she wrote.

She added: Grief can wreak havoc on our overall wellbeing. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in Him.

The Popular Nigerian evangelist TB Joshua has died at the age of 57, the Church said on Sunday in a statement, a week before his birthday.

The cause of death of the famous preacher remains a mystery with social media left with nothing but mere speculation.

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, saying he will be missed by his global followers.

The President, in a release commiserated with the family and members of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passing of their father and founder, Pastor T B Joshua.

The President noted that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

President Buhari urged Pastor Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.