TBC and Clouds were paid Sh830 million, no receipts issued, says CAG

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has said that Clouds TV was paid Sh629.7 million and the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) Sh201.4 million to broadcast the Urithi festival but there were no electronic receipts issued to confirm the payment.

Speaking today Thursday, April 8, 2021 at a press conference in Dodoma CAG, Charles Kichere said the withholding tax of Sh31 million and Sh10 million from Clouds and TBC respectively was not deducted from the payment.

"The ministry did not fulfilled its role in taking the withholding tax, nor has it given evidence to show that the procurement of advertising services from TBC and Clouds was equally competitive."

"I also noticed that Sh487 million was sent to seven other institutions for the implementation of the festival, however, there were no documents submitted to the auditors to confirm the expenditure," he said.



