TBS to withdraw Ceres’ apple juice from the market

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Bureau of Standards has announced the withdrawal of Ceres 100% Apple Juice manufactured by South African food and beverage manufacturer Pioneer Foods from the market.

The decision means Tanzania will join Seven other countries where the juice has been recalled.

According to TBS the recalled batch which was produced between June 14-30, 2021 were detected to have elevated levels of Patulin - a fruit-based mould which when consumed can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, and vomiting, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking to Mwananchi on Thursday, October 14, the Director of quality control at the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Lazaro Msasalaga said the issue is being worked on.

He said that every imported products brought in the country are usually tested and if it is found that the said batch is in the country it will be removed immediately.

"We are working on it since yesterday, we are collecting information to see who imported it and the necessary procedure will be followed to determine when it entered and who is responsible," said Msasalaga

He, however, said that Ceres juice is safe except for the batch that has been withdrawn by the manufacturer.

A spot check carried out on Thursday afternoon showed the products were still retailing in several retail outlets within Dar es Salaam.

On Monday, Pioneer Foods, a South African food and beverage manufacturer recalled its Ceres apple juice brands that sold Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) countries due to contamination of mould toxins.

"In view of the foregoing...the Commission would like to inform the general public to exercise caution and avoid the purchase or consumption of the recalled products," said Comesa’s Competition Commission in a statement.

"If the above products were already purchased, consumers are advised to return the products where they were purchased for a refund or replacement."