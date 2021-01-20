TCAA approves Precision Air training centre

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air has today, January 20, 2021 announced the opening of its training centre after receiving approved training organisation certification from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

The training centre expected to open on March 1, 2021 will offer cabin crew initial course, crew resource management course, aviation safety management course, transportation of dangerous goods course, aviation security course and aircraft weight and balance course, among others.

The airline's managing director and CEO, Mr Patrick Mwanri, said to start with, the centre will kick off with cabin crew initial course and mandatory course effective from March 1, 2021.

"We are elated with this achievement and are looking forward to producing competent candidates for the aviation sector in Tanzania and beyond," he said.

"We have an established experience in this industry and we intend to use it to train individuals who will fill the manpower gap in Tanzania’s aviation industry,” he added, and continued; “We are emboldened by the fact that we have many Precision Air alumni working in various local and international organisations or companies, this is an assurance that we will provide more competent professionals for the aviation sector."

Precision Air Training Centre will be located at the airline's Headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

"Our centre is not for beginners only, we are also offering on-job training, recurrence training for air operators as well as aviation faculties," said Mr Mwanri.

Precision Air Training Centre quality manager Lucas Mathew said the three-month cabin crew course costs Sh3.5 million.

A student of the six-month flight operation and dispatch course will have to pay $2500 (about Sh5.8 million), he added.

He said mandatory course, which involves topics like aviation security, safety management system, crew resource management, dangerous goods regulations and aviation medicine, takes one to five days to complete.

Its costs stand at between $100 (about Sh230,000) and $150 (about Sh345,000) depending on the sub-course.