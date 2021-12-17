TCRA suspends ‘Shule ya Uongozi’ on Polepole’s online TV

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has indefinitely suspended ‘Shule ya Uongozi’ aired by an online television owned by former CCM Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole for violating the electronic and postal communications regulations in broadcasting online content.

The suspension is on the account of three offenses including misinformation on the Covid-19 vaccine, providing false and demeaning remarks that many government leaders were afraid of telling the truth about the national debt.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam, TCRA Content Committee Chairman Hans Gunze said another issue was about the regional commissioners handling of traders (machinga) saying that they did not adhere to the legal procedures and instead they were mistreating the traders.

The Content Committee has approved that Polepole through the aforementioned programs has violated the rules of electronic and postal communications in broadcasting online content pursuant to section 44 subsection (ii), and part G of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority chapter 172.

“As a result of these mistakes, the decision is that his station should adhere to the rules and regulations of broadcasting, including having professional executives in journalism,” he said.

He said if the TV complies with the conditions, the owner will have to report to TCRA and after complying with the instructions the facility will be under TCRA supervision for six months.

Gunze also added that the owner of the facility has the right to appeal within 21 days against the decision in the Competitive Commercial Trade Council (FCT).

For his part, Polepole thanked the TCRA Content Committee saying the country has a long way to go in accepting truths but he will not give up.

"The truth has a long way before it can be accepted and especially for me being a member of the ruling party who believes in the truth and nothing but the truth,” he said.