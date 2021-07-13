TCU opens 2021/22 window for varsity admission applications

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. All is set for universities to start admitting a total of 78,251 students who passed the 2021 Form Six examinations, as well as those from mid-level colleges, following the opening of the applications window yesterday by the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU).

This comes three days after the National Examinations Council (Necta) announced the form six results, thus making room for the universities’ watchdog to announce opening the application window that will run from July 12 (yesterday) through to August 5.

In a press conference, the commission encouraged all applicants for the 2021/22 academic year to ensure that they access accurate information through its website www.tcu.go.tz, college websites that are allowed to admit undergraduate students, as well as various other trusted channels.

Describing the three categories that will be allowed to apply for admission, TCU executive secretary Prof Charles Kihampa said the first group comprises those who are eligible from form six, those with ordinary diploma or (equivalent) and those with the Foundation Certificate of the Open University Tanzania.

“In order to determine the qualifications for the three categories mentioned above, applicants are instructed to read the criteria set out in the TCU undergraduate Admission Guidebooks for 2021/22 available on the website,” said Prof Kihampa.

Prof Kihampa said all applications should be sent directly to the colleges where the applicant has selected the academic programmes of his/her choice.

“Specific instructions on how to apply are provided by the respective institutions,” said Prof Kihampa as he urged students to read the admission manual and log on to the universities’ websites to find out more procedures.

In addition, he said, applicants with certificates issued by examination boards abroad, “must submit their secondary school certificates to Necta or the National Council for Technical Education (Nacte) for diploma certificates in order to obtain a certificate of compliance.”

Meanwhile, the enrolment trend in universities has reportedly been increasing in recent years.

In the academic year 2021/22, the number is expected to surpass 90,000 from 87, 934 students enrolled in various universities in 2020/21.

In the academic year 2019/20, the number of students admitted was 87, 813, according to the commission.