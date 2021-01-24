Teachers’ Union, private school owners clash over teacher work contract

It should be remembered that more than 89,000 teachers in over 2,000 private schools in the country felt the pinch last year following suspension of studies by the government in efforts to combat the spread of Novel coronavirus.

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Tanzania Private School Teachers Union (TPTU) have claimed that more than 50 per cent of its members do not have legal contracts, something that private school owners have refuted saying the former has no understanding of issues to do with contracts.

Speaking to The Citizen, TPTU said that many of its members suffered even more during the Covid-19 closure of schools because most operate without legally recognised contracts.

The Union’s director of education and training Damas Chogo says they have a very difficult time defending their members legally because most of them were working without binding contracts.

It should be remembered that more than 89,000 teachers in over 2,000 private schools in the country felt the pinch last year following suspension of studies by the government in efforts to combat the spread of Novel coronavirus.

Many were fired without notice, contracts changed, no payment of allowances, while some haven’t returned to work to this day, according to TPTU.

“School owners do this because more than 50 percent of their employees (teachers) have no legal contracts, meaning they cannot claim their rights legally… This was one of the challenges we faced while trying to defend the rights of our members last year,” said Mr Chogo.

Advertisement

Mr Chogo said that due to the informal way of working as teachers in private schools, many owners do not submit the required 10 or 20 percent of their employees’ salaries to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

“Under normal circumstances it is hard to believe, but many teachers in private schools are deprived of many of their rights and they have nowhere to run to…,” he said.

But, in a swift response the Tanzania Association of Owners and Managers of Non-Government Schools (Tamongsco) Chairman, Leonard Mao said that they (Private schools) do not employ using pension terms but in contract terms.

“The maximum contract period we offer is three years and the lowest period is one year. We do not give a one year employee a contract, but we pay him as a casual laborer (a person who is employed on a temporary, rather than a permanent or regular basis),”said Mr Mao.

Mr Mao said, however, it was a must for every employer to send the required percentage as a contribution of every employee to NSSF and if some schools didn’t send the deductions, it was the responsibility of the NSSF to respond to the claims.

“I as a leader cannot talk about that because it is the responsibility of NSSF and its clients. The fund should monitor its customers,

but all in all TPTU doesn’t know anything about our contract procedures with our teachers and so, they are not being realistic,” Mr Mao said.

For its part, NSSF said their main task has been to ensure that every employer submit employee deductions to the fund monthly.

The fund said that due to the hard work they are doing in collecting the funds, the fund has been doing better, citing that by 2018, the amount collected per month was between Sh55 billion and 60 billion, but now, giving the exam- ple of December 2020, they collected Sh111 .3 billion.

“We ask that if TPTU really believes that the situation exists and they would like us to intervene, then they should come and suggest which schools so that we can follow up and solve the problem…,” NSSF public relations and education manager Lulu Mengele said.

Ms Mengele said despite the presence of auditors in the regional offices, the NSSF has another special force that uses different methods to monitor and assist in revenue collection.

“All our managers have con- trolled all the loopholes of some owners who aim to avoid send- ing deductions to the fund… and all those who were found not to be deducting have been taken to court…,” she said.

She emphasized that they have been working hard to educate everyone on the importance of ensuring that their deductions are sent to the NSSF and that the results are a success that the fund continues to achieve.

Due to the issue involving labour contracts, The Citizen sought the comment from the Labour Com- missioner in the Prime Minister’s Office, Brigadier General Francis Mbindi who said all workers are supposed to have binding contracts.

“The union should say which region and which schools that have teachers without contracts rather than just giving such general statements,” said Brigadier General Mbindi.

Regarding the possibility of the existence of such a problem, the Commissioner said, “Of course there are some employers that we have continued to fight because they do not give contracts… but they are legally prosecuted because every employee must have a con- tract and it is the employee’s right to claim a contract.”

He said when they conduct workplace inspections one of the things they look at is employment contracts… “They (TPTU) should instead tell us which school and we will follow up and take legal action.”

He said they also ensure that staff deductions are submitted at the appropriate venue.

“We are also reviewing payroll and pay slips in collaboration with other institutions including the NSSF to ensure that the deductions are sent to those institutions,” said Commissioner Mbindi