Telecom in the right course of change says Nnauye

Dar es Salaam. The government explained yesterday that the investment of Sh93.5 billion will enable construction of telephone towers across the country to improve the communication sector.

Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye said that the construction of 127 telephone towers will enhance internet speed from 2G to 3G and 4G in different areas of the country.

He made the remarks during a press conference that brought members of Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) and communication stakeholders to brief them on the achievement of the sixth government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“The funds have enabled the completion of 12 towers in cross border areas and other regions. We have expanded communication services in new district councils such as Chato, in Burigi National Park and its nearby areas,” he said.

Mr Nnauye explained that the funds have also helped the construction of 42 telephone towers in Zanzibar and the construction of a 72 kilometres national grid in the mainland.

The move has improved connectivity of innovation of the country with Mozambique at the Mtambasawala areas and completed feasibility study to enable the construction of communication broadband to connect with DR Congo through Lake Tanganyika.

He said: “Since last year to date, the government has set aside Sh170 billion to enable the construction of the national grid whereby the ministry entered agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) to work together and enable pass communication infrastructures in electricity infrastructure to improve communication and electricity network.”

The move has reduced construction cost of the grid and sped up this project, whereby it was supposed to construct 1,880 kilometres but due to the contract 4,442 kilometers would be constructed in 23 regions.

Explaining about investment opportunities, Mr Nnauye stressed that in February this year, they signed an agreement with Dubai to invest in Communication Technology and Information (ICT). One among other areas include the construction of “assembly of electronic devices,” the phones will be manufactured in the country.