Ten fuel companies fined a total of Sh5 billion

Dar es Salaam. The National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) yesterday fined ten more fuel companies over environmental concerns with regard to their setting up of filling stations across the country.

The fines, totaling Sh5 billion in all, are in punishment for not registering their projects with the environmental watchdog, and skipping environmental impact assessment, among other requirements, NEMC told journalists yesterday.

This is the second round of fining fuel companies this week after slapping Lake Oil Limited with Sh3.3 billion fine on Monday for similar lapses.

NEMC director general Samuel Gwamaka said that, by today (Friday), the council would have sent official communications to all the fined companies.

Dr Gwamaka also said that the process was ongoing, as NEMC continues to identify other fuel marketing companies which violate its procedure on building fuel stations.

He also said NEMC had identified 393 petrol stations of the ten companies operating without being registered.

“We are going on with our nationwide audit of filling stations,” he said.

Section 81(1), (2), (3) and (4) of the Environmental Management Act, 2004 require someone who seeks to develop a project to undertake an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before developing it.

Section 196 of the law empowers the council to penalise a person who develops a structure in contravention of the law.

According to Dr Gwamaka, the fined companies include Lake Oil (Sh 3.3 billion), Puma (Sh1.1 bilion), ORYX ( Sh750 MILLION), Oil Com (Sh600 million), GBP (Sh500 million), Gapco (Sh400 million), TSN (Sh200 million), Ester Oil (Sh450 million).

The fines are supposed to be paid within 14 days, he said.

He said the companies denied the government revenues by not paying environmental impact assessment fees, currently Sh4 million per fuel station.

“For instance, if the 393 stations paid Sh4 million each, the government would have collected about Sh1.5 billion,” said Dr Gwamaka - adding that most of the implicated petrol stations are located in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kigoma, Kagera, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Mbeya.

The penalised companies could not be reached for comment yesterday.



