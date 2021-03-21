Ten world leaders confirm attending Magufuli's burial

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. More than ten presidents from across the globe have confirmed to attend the burial of Tanzania's fifth president John Maguli, whose body will be set up for mourning in the national capital Dodoma tomorrow, March 22.

The government spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abassi, said in a press release that he will announce the names of the ten presidents at around noon today.

Janeth Magufuli, the widow of the fifth Tanzanian president John Magufuli, attends his national funeral at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Magufuli, died of heart complications at the Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam on March 17, and his body will be laid to rest at his hometown of Chato in Geita Region on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Magufuli is the first Tanzanian President to die in office – and this makes the country record its first female President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, sworn into the highest Office in the Land on Friday, March 19, 2021.