The Citizen Rising Woman in Energy Awards

Mwananchi Communications Limited business flagship brand The Citizen in partnership with organizations that envision a world where gender equity advances opportunities for all in the energy industry wish to recognize and celebrate people who go above and beyond to help the role and recognition of women in the energy sector. Award adjudication is based purely on the contents of the applications provided. Thank you for providing detailed quality information to help our panelists evaluate nominations based on each candidate’s full merit.





AWARDS OBJECTIVE

RW Woman in Energy Awards aims to recognize the achievements of women in the Energy sector and intends to encourage women to perform better in their respective area of work. The awards intend to support women on their journey to transform the face of Energy in Tanzania.





AWARDS BENEFITS

The RW Women in Energy Awards offers talented women the opportunity to raise their profile and provides the recognition they deserve. It also helps build strong external business networks, enhance career growth prospects, as well as improve performance of applicants through personal feedback.





APPLICATION GUIDELINES

Award applicants for the Rising Woman in Energy Awards will be asked to adhere to the following guidelines; ensuring all applicants are aligned and within equal scope.

Applications are to be submitted to [email protected] by March 1st, 2022 at midnight EST.

We’re looking for candidates that demonstrate the following attributes and qualities:

Leader: Exhibits drive, motivation and a desire to lead and advance in your career

Pioneer: Demonstrates vision, leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit;

Innovator: Proposes innovative or new initiatives;

Top Performer and Influencer: Makes a difference in the industry and greater community.

Use this opportunity to demonstrate why you should be recognized (an opportunity to brag about yourself!), and how you'll use the Awards platform and mentorship program to advance. Tell us your career aspirations and how you intend to continue to impact the Industry in the future. We can't wait to hear from you!





DOCUMENTATION

A complete application consists of the following 3 components:

1. Personal Statement (max. 500 words)

2. Professional Reference from an existing employer or client (max. 250 words)

3. Current Resume (max. 2 pages)

***Word counts and page limits will be enforced to ensure all applicants are within equal scope.

These required components above give applicants the opportunity to highlight the following qualities and attributes:

• Drive, motivation, and the desire to lead, as it pertains to aspirations to advance in your career

• Commitment to challenging the status quo having pioneered new and innovative initiatives

• Exceptional leadership demonstration (with or without the title)

• Top performance (taking the initiative to go above and beyond)

• Community engagement (both internally such as driving diversity initiatives and external volunteer work)

Please submit a single PDF containing all 3 documents combined, named "LastNameFirstName_2022 RWI Awards Application.pdf" and e-mail to [email protected] by March 1st, 2022 at midnight EST.