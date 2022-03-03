The difficult choice: Domestic versus foreign investment

Mr Ladwa is not the first Tanzanian to receive the prestigious award as last year in July, the Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi scooped the award among others.

Dar es Salaam. Policymakers in developing economies often ask whether they should focus on either foreign investment or go for domestic investment.

While the answer by many has been: They do not need to choose one over the other and that in order to grow and diversify, an economy needs both domestic investment and foreign direct investment (FDI).

However, the executive chairman of Simba Group Jitesh Ladwa seemed to have been reading from a different script.

Mr Jitesh Ladwa, the Simba Group boss believes that to have sustainable long-term growth, Tanzania needs domestic investment.

“Personally, while I agree that FDI is a key driver for a country to grow, we need domestic investment for sustainable long-term growth, “says Mr Ladwa.

He was speaking over the weekend at the France Embassy at the occasion where he was awarded the Legion of Honor by French Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Nabil Hajlaoui, on behalf of the France President Emmanuel Macron.

The Legion of Honor rewards people who have carried out actions of great value, forged by their own merits.

Mr Ladwa, who is also the managing director of Indian Ocean Hotels Limited and Golden Tulip, said that domestic direct investment driven by Tanzanians is and will be the main driver of economic success of Tanzania.

“When you drive from the City Centre of Dar es Salaam to Tegeta, the 25 kms on either side of this road is an investment by Tanzanians,” he explained.

“If one would sum up the value of these buildings and businesses, this single road will have an investment of over $5 billion and employment of over 300,000 people,” he adds.

He further adds that it is hard to find a building that has been built in the city of Dar es Salaam by any foreign citizen as an investment.

“So if I was allowed to give one single message from today, it would be that while FDI plays an important and catalytic role in our economy, the main driver of Tanzania will be Tanzanians,” says Mr Ladwa.

However, he said, his own experience shows the main challenges to most Tanzanian enterprises is access to capital.

“Whether it is access to land or money, the access to any tool of capital is extremely difficult.”

Mr Ladwa said due to the limited financing depth, and the risks of venture capital, it is important for intervention by the government to provide financial instruments that will provide free and transparent access to capital.

“I would urge the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which has already made great strides in the domestic and foreign investment environment to consider access to capital for Tanzanians,” he says.

He believes that Tanzanians should have access to their government if they are to create jobs and businesses to become a keystone of their economic policy.

“There is no country in the world which has economic growth without their own citizens being the main part of the economy.”

Speaking of the Legion of Honor Award, Ambassador of France to Tanzania, for his part, said that it is the highest French decoration and one of the most famous in the world.

Ambassador Hajlaoui said for two centuries, it has been presented on behalf of the French President to reward the most deserving citizens in all fields of activities.

“We reward Mr Ladwa in recognition of his personal merits. He has been a focal point for the partnership with other countries including France,” noted Mr Hajlaoui.

With a strong growth base in Tanzania, Mr Ladwa now has over 10 business operations in African and global markets.

With interests in infrastructure, hospitality, logistics, defense and security, finance and global trade, Simba Group has 22 conglomerates as partners, with many leading international partners from France.

In coordination and cooperation with those partners, the group of companies has successfully completed over 20 major projects across Africa, including in Tanzania.

The Group has revenues of over $800 million and business value of over $1.5 billion value over the last decade.