The tales of Ukrainian national stuck in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Roman Kotliarevskyi a Ukrainian national arrived in Tanzania almost a year ago and since then he has been working with a company that supplies construction materials.

When he first came, he did not realise that a day would come when his home country would turn into a battle field.

Though he can consider himself safe so far away in the Haven of Peace (Dar es Salaam), his two siblings are on the battle front with Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian military for the past one week.

“My brother and sister are fighting Russian troops, every time I hear the news of people dying I get so worried,” says Roman.

Roman would have wished to join them but he has an eight-year-old son and wife in Dar es Salaam where the family moved a year ago.

“The last time I was in Ukraine was during July,” he says.

At his home on Bongoyo street, on the shores of the Indian Ocean no a day passes without Roman thinking of his mother who is sick and cannot flee from war.

“My 60-year-older mother who is diagnosed with cancer is in Ukraine, she cannot flee because she is terminally ill,” he says.

He believes Ukraine will win the war despite the difference in the military power from weapons to budget, Roman, 41, believes they will one day restore their land.

“We are not lazy. We will win the war, we will restore our sovereignty.”

He believes when Ukraine joins EU officially they will help them to restore their land which is now totally destroyed.

The 41-year-older, says innocent children are dying giving example of the family of neighbours of his friends killed all six people of the same family.

“They’re bombing schools, hospitals. Just a yesterday they bombed a hospital of children diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

Roman who grew up in the Ukraine capital Kyiv is not the only Ukrainian national in Tanzania who wishes to go back to Ukraine.

In Zanzibar there are about 900 Ukrainian tourists who are stuck there due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

While the isles government has assured the travelers that its looking for alternatives to help them sustain accommodation, Roman said can host four to five families in his home in Dar es Salaam and his other rented house in Tanga with all basic needs.

Roman has lived in Africa for 12 years working with relief organization in different countries.

He now plans to raise money which he will send to charity organizations in neighbouring countries to help people who are fleeing from the war.

“I can use all money I get here to help my people to buy food and medication” he says.

Even with the chaos, in a light rejoinder Roman says he has over the days come to love his life in Tanzania and its people, he wishes to stay longer.