The ‘Tanzanite Bridge’ to start trial runs in December

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The construction of the new Tanzanite Bridge has reached 93 percent and is expected to be completed by December.

This was said by Works and Transport minister Prof Makame Mbarawa during an inspection tour of the project which is expected to cost Sh243 billion.

The minister said that the contractor was now working on the surface of the bridge after finishing building the bridge supports system of 254 pillars.

The minister was on a tour of major infrastructure projects in the city including the bridge which is being built by GS engineering of South Korea from Coco Beach in Oysterbay to the Aga Khan Hospital.

The bridge connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital with the Obama, Kenyatta and Toure roads to Coco Beach covering 1.03 kilometers he said.

According to the minister, other roads which include Barack Obama Road and Toure Drive were still undergoing construction.

TanRoads’ Chief executive Officer Rogatus Mativila told the minister that what remains is the construction of the tar coat on the bridge surface, drainage trenches, and putting up street lights.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to carry a 180-tonnage capacity ferrying 55,000 vehicles per day, something that will greatly reduce congestion on the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road.