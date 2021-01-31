These are the top 10 richest women, non from Africa - Bloomberg

They include Francoise Bettencourt Meyers from France, the richest woman with her net worth of $72.4 billion, she’s the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, the founder of L’Oreal’s.

By Agencies More by this Author

The saying “What a man does a woman can do even better” comes to the mind when you meet the ten richest women in the world today with a total net worth of $427 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

They include Francoise Bettencourt Meyers from France, the richest woman with her net worth of $72.4 billion, she’s the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, the founder of L’Oreal’s.

She has served on L’Oreal’s board since 1997 and is current chairwoman of the family holding company. Alice Walton-the second richest woman, with her net worth totalling at $64.9 billion.

She’s the only daughter of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. She has two siblings, Rob and Jim, who work at Walmart, whereas Alice Walton chose a different career path for herself.

She’s an art curator and runs the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. MacKenzie Scott is the third richest woman with net worth of $61.3 billion.

She’s a renowned author and the ex- wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The fourth richest woman is Julia Flesher Koch with a net worth totalling $56.1 billion.

Advertisement

Koch and her three children inherited a 42 per cent stake in Koch Industries – it owns and runs a diverse set of businesses and industries from her husband, David Koch, who passed away in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Mars, the fifth richest person in the world, at $40.9 billion is a philanthropist, businesswoman and the granddaughter of Franklin Clarence Mars, founder of Mars, the world’s largest candy maker. She worked for the company for nearly 20 years and served on the board until 2016, states Forbes.

Laurene Powell Jobs ranks sixth on the list of the world’s richest women, her net worth totals at $34.1 billion.

She inherited billions of dollars of stock in Apple and Disney from her late husband, Apple co-founders Steve Jobs. She’s the founder of Emerson Collective, a hybrid investment, social impact and philanthropic firm, according to Mag.

Yang Huiyan who hails from China, is the seventh richest woman with a net worth of $27.4 billion. She owns 57 per cent of Country Garden Holdings, a real estate developer.

Forbes says the mammoth ownership stake was largely transferred to her by her father Yeung Kwok Keung in 2007. Gina Rinehart is Australia’s richest citizen who built her wealth on iron ore.

Her net worth totals at $23.8 billion, she took her late father’s bankrupted estate and rebuilt it into something much larger.

Abby Johnson at $23.3 billion from the US is the ninth richest woman. She’s been the chair- person of Fidelity Investments since 2016. She took over from her father.

Forbes says she owns an estimated 24.5 percent stake of the firm, which has nearly $2.9 trillion in managed assets.

Susanne Klatten at $22.8 billion is a German billionaire heiress. She owns 19.2 per cent of automaker BMW.