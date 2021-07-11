This is why it took so long to put out Kariakoo Market fire

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Commissioner General of the Tanzania fire and rescue force, John Masunga has said the reason for the long delay in extinguishing the fire at the Kariakoo Market was due to the lack of water supply and as a result they had to go as far as the Julius Nyerere International the Airport.

The inferno has left 224 businesses counting losses at the iconic market whose architect Beda Jonathan Amuli incidentally died on the same day some five years ago.

Speaking on Sunday July 11, 2021 the Commissioner Masunga said due to the long distance to fill their tanks with water it made it difficult to not control the fire, to the extent that by Sunday morning certain section were still smoking.

The Fire brigade said it spent six hours controlling the inferno following a long distance from Kariakoo to the Airport.

“The fire brigade arrived at the area before 9pm and started extinguishing the fire, but unfortunately in this area of Kariakoo the water systems are not working.

"Due to this challenge we had to get water from as far as the Airport, the work was difficult but we managed to control it at 2pm," said Commissioner Masunga.

Commissioner Masunga said another challenge they faced was overcrowding at the scene when fire trucks arrived.

In 2018, the CAG in his Performance and Specialised Audit report warned that many public buildings were in danger due to low enforcement of fire safety requirements by the Fire and Rescue Force under the Ministry for Home Affairs.

"This was due to the fact that, responsible entities have failed to plan and monitor their activities to ensure that; all public buildings were inspected, high quality inspections were conducted, inspections were focusing on risky areas, and inspection results were communicated to the owners of public buildings for corrective measures,” reads the report

This according to the CAG then rendered most public buildings, to be unsafe for public usage as they did not meet the fire safety standard’s requirements.