This is why over 70 took forms to succeed Ndugai

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CCM has registered a record number of aspirants who have picked up nomination forms to vie for the vacant post of House Speaker, but analysts say many of the 71 aspirants have their own reasons for doing so.

The position, which was left vacant following the dramatic resignation of Job Ndugai, has attracted the attention of people from different walks of life, including prominent politicians, academics and university students.

Analysts who spoke to The Citizen, said yesterday that apart from the seat itself some joined the race to gain associated benefits such as popularity and building their CVs.

A political analyst from University of Dodoma, Dr Paul Luisulie, said the nature of politics in the country has created a notion that through position of power one can make an economic fortune.

He said the remuneration and benefits associated with the position of House Speaker even after retirement also motivated many people, including those that may seem to be less qualified.

“Others went to pick up forms just because they want the popularity that comes with the media coverage, or maybe they want to build their CVs so they may read that they once ran for such a big position,” he said.

Advertisement

A senior lecturer from University of Iringa Dr Stephen Kimondo, shared similar sentiments, saying the qualities that one was supposed to have to contest for the position was a reason for the record number of contestants.

The Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania states categorically that the Speaker of the National Assembly shall be elected by the Members of Parliament from amongst persons who are Members of Parliament or who are qualified to be Members of Parliament (not necessarily an MP). Apart from being a Tanzanian, the only academic qualification needed for one to vie for the position of MP is that of being able to read and write.

“At the same time, people no longer consider the position of House Speaker as well as the Parliament and its functions with high regard just as they used to do. As a result, everyone now thinks they can perform its functions. There are also those who join the race just for the sake of gaining popularity,” said Kimondo.

A Political Science lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda said the high turn-up could simply show the ruling party’s numerical strength.

He said among the 71 contestants there were a few names which were prominent and have experience and seem proper to take the seat.

“From a political party that has the majority of MPs and members, it’s obvious there are going to be many people applying for the position and few seem legit competent to take the chair,” said Mbunda.

Some of the notable names of poloticians who have picked forms to vie for the position of House Speaker include the Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, former Attorney General Andrew Chenge, former Parliament Clerk, Dr Thomas Kashilila and Ilala MP, Mussa Azzan Zungu.