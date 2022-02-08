This week's European football calendar

With the excitement of AFCON 2021 behind us, let's turn our focus to European Football leagues and see what big matches and must watch games we have installed for this coming week. You can use the betway app for all the latest soccer scores, betting odds and to keep up to date with your favourite teams and soccer leagues. Betway soccer betting has odds on local and international football leagues from around Africa and Europe.

There is plenty of English Premier League action this week, with two rounds taking place. Manchester United take on Burnley away midweek and then face Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday, and will be hoping to bounce back after their FA Cup loss to Middlesborough. Manchester City take on Brenford on Wednesday with an away game at Norwich City on Saturday in what looks like easy games for the Citizens but they were held by Southampton in their last Premier League games which ended their winning streak, so anything is possible. Liverpool have a tough test against Leicster at home on Thursday and will still be without Sadio Mane and Mo Salah as they have only just finished playing in AFCON 2021. They are away to Burnley on Sunday. Arsenal are away to Wolves on Thursday and have the weekend off owing to Chelsea's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. One game to keep an eye on is Newcastle vs Everton on Tuesday, Newcastle made some impressive signings in the January, while Everton have a new coach in former England and Chelsea player Frank Lampard.

In Spanish La-liga we have Real Madrid away to Villareal. Villareal are coached by former Arsenal Manager Unai Emery and will be hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid's indifferent form of late and keep their hopes alive of a top four finish. Barcelona are away to Espanyol in the Barcelona Derby. Barca under new coach Xavi have shown improvements and with their new signings they will hope to sustain their momentum and get a much coveted Champions league spot for next year.

In Serie A we have a top of the table clash when Napoli play host to Inter Milan on Saturday. Inter are a point ahead with a game in hand but Napoli will want to win this to go top and then keep the pressure on Inter. Juventus face Atalanta away, with new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria making an instant impact in their debuts, and will hope for a similarly impressive. Atlanta sit two points behind them in the table in fifth position, so this game is a must win for both teams.