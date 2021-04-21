THRDC Bank accounts finally opened, after a nine-month closure

In August, 2020 the Police force ordered CRDB Bank to block THRDC’s account, for allegedly signing contracts with donors without consulting the Treasury Office and the office of Registrar of NGOs.

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After nearly 10 months of Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) bank accounts being closed by state agencies to allow investigations, the accounts have finally been opened.

The opening of the accounts stemmed from instructions from government authorities ordering the closure of the investigation into the allegations and then giving instructions (Bank Notices) for the accounts to be opened.

In a public statement issued today, April 21, 2021, the THRDC, which was compelled to temporarily suspend operations in Tanzania as it sought reconciliation with the Police force, thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her respect for human rights and good governance.

"The network promises to continue to work closely and in collaboration with all stakeholders including various leaders to ensure the protection of justice and human rights are carried out effectively and professionally,” said the statement from the board of directors.

So with that statement, the network promised to continue with all its operations in accordance with its plans for 2021.

"Let us continue to work together and build our nation in unity, peace, solidarity while respecting human rights and protecting them," the statement said.