Three creative companies win the Ninja challenge

Dar es Salaam. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has launched the NINJA business plan competition aimed at finding innovative infrastructure that will enable people to do business during the pandemic period.

In the competition which included a total of 90 applicants, three companies emerged winners including Agrinfo Company Limited, Tanzania Maji Jibu Company Limited, and Toolboksi Technologies Limited, after presenting their creative ideas.

Speaking during the NINJA Virtual project event, Senior Representative of JICA Tanzania Office, Kentaro Akutsu congratulated all the founders who participated in the competition as well as completing their PoC activities and business growth.

Akutsu said he would like to see JICA get more opportunities to collaborate and start companies by strengthening networks between business start-ups and potential partners or investors.

"Good business structures, especially in this time of crisis are imperative and your willingness to participate in bringing your creative ideas will help the people in various fields including health, disaster management, business services, education, food and agriculture, finance. , and equipment, ”said Akutsu

He said after achieving success through the competition JICA hopes to develop the competition next year to provide opportunities for Tanzanian companies to continue to come up with new creative ideas that will make it easier for people to do their business.

The winners have received support for their PoC activities based on their proposal, and 6-month capacity building consulting services with JICA in partnership with Deloitte

In the competition Agrinfo developed a digital platform solution, "Jembe Kilimo" which connects smallholder farmers (SHFs) that have not been served with key components that improve their productivity including smart agricultural information.

JICA has been supporting social and economic development in developing countries in many sectors since 1962.



