Three men arrested skinning a dog for ‘mishikaki’

Morogoro. Have you ever thought of a dog’s meat as a delicacy? Well, to most this might sound rather bizarre or even taboo and distasteful, but these young men in Morogoro it is way of earning a living.

Three men have been arrested in Morogoro municipality after they were found skinning a dog for allegedly making roasted meat famously known as ‘mishikaki’.

The trio who operate at the Msamvu Bus Terminal where they roast Mishikaki were caught in the act in broad day light.

According to eye witnesses the three men Omary Mohammed, Hamza Rajab and Mussa Juma were seen skinning an animal but little did they know that it was a dog.

“It was only after we saw a dog’s head nearby that we realized that these men were skinning a dog something that was indeed shocking to many of us,” said Arnold Alexander.

The arrest of the three men has thrown the public in panic especially boda boda riders who admit they have been regular customers at the Puma and Dodoma Bus Stop.

“I have been buying Mishikaki from these men but little did I know that they were feeding us on dog’s meat all this while, something that is against our traditions because a dog to us is a friend who keeps us safe and not otherwise,” said Samson Jonas