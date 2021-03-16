Three men involved in trafficking of 74 chameleons to Austria arraigned at Kisutu

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es salaam. Three men have been arraigned at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing two charges including involvement in the trade of Government trophies and receiving 74 Chameleons worth Shs 8,546,889 without a permit.

The men were named as Erick Ayo, Ally Ringo and Azizi Ndago.

The charges were read today March 16, 2021 by State Counsel Kija Luzungana, before the Chief Resident Magistrate, Huruma Shaidi.

The defendants were not required enter any plea as the Kisutu Court does not have jurisdiction to hear cases of economic sabotage.

Reading the case, counsel Luzungana claimed the defendants committed the offenses between February 22, 2020 and February 22, 2021 in different parts of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Morogoro and Pwani regions.

In the second offense, on the same day and place, the defendants led a criminal gang by engaging in the trade of government trophies without a permit by collecting, transporting and receiving 74 Chameleons worth Sh 8,546,889 without a permit.

Luzungana claimed in the second charge, all the defendants are alleged to have on that date and in those places, found transporting 74 chameleons worth Sh8,546,889 without permission from the Director of Wildlife.

The prosecution has claimed that the investigation into the case has not been completed, so they have asked another date for mention.

Judge Shaidi Huruma said that since the charges against them were worth less than Sh10 million, they were allowed to get bail and thus set bail conditions.

He mentioned the conditions of the bond which is to have two guarantors with a letter from a legally recognized institution who will sign a bond of Sh2 million and one of them must have real estate worth that amount of money.

However, the defendants have been remanded in custody after failing to meet bail conditions.



