Three men who smuggled chameleons to Austria to be arraigned in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Authorities are holding three Tanzanians for questioning over allegations that they colluded with some Czechs in smuggling 74 protected chameleons and six snakes to Austria.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro revealed this in Iringa yesterday, saying the trio will appear in court today (Friday) to face charges related to smuggling of protected animals, economic sabotage and money laundering.

It was reported in January that Austrian authorities stopped a man at Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 protected chameleons from Tanzania into the country.

The reports said a 56-year old man, who was not further identified, had hidden the animals in socks and empty ice-cream boxes when he was caught at Customs control in Vienna. He had travelled to Austria from Tanzania via Ethiopia.

It was further reported that the chameleons were to be taken to Schoenbrunn animal zoo, but three of them had died.

Dr Ndumbaro said yesterday that after getting the information, authorities launched an investigation into the matter and managed to find out that the man who was smuggling the animals was actually a Czech.

The government, he said, also managed to get the details of how the animals were smuggled through the Julius Nyerere International Airport without being detected by security officials.

He warned that those who will be identified as having played a role in the smuggling of the animals would be joined in the case facing the three Tanzanians.

Tanzania and Austria, said Dr Ndumbaro, were conducting discussions on how to return the animals back to their original habitat.

The government would also communicate with authorities in the Czech Republic to seek the arraignment of their nationals for crimes of smuggling animals from Tanzania.