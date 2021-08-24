Three Zanzibaris arraigned at Kisutu for drug trafficking

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Three Zanzibar residents have been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on a charge of smuggling heroin, weighing 10 kilograms.

The accused are electrician, Mohamed Yussuph (35) a resident of Fuoni; Sania Kombo 33, a businessman also a resident of Fuoni as well as Nasri Khamis 33, a resident of Mombasa, Zanzibar.

The accused were arraigned in court today August 24, 2021, and read the case of economic sabotage number 65/2021, before Senior Resident Magistrate Joseph Luambano.

However, before their charges were read out, Judge Luambano, said the defendants were not required to enter any plea because the court does not have jurisdiction to hear cases of economic sabotage, except with special permission.

Reading the indictment, State Counsel Ashura Mzava, claimed that the defendants allegedly committed the offense on August 11, 2021 at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly smuggled 10 kilograms of heroin, illegally.

The defendants, after their charges were read out, the prosecution claimed that the investigation into the case had not been completed and asked for another date for mention.

Judge Luambano, after hearing the case, adjourned the case until September 7, 2021.

The defendants were remanded in custody because the charges against them are not bailable.