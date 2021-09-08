Tigo set to have new boss as CEO quits

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania’s chief executive officer Simon Karikari is leaving the telecom early next month, the company confirmed yesterday.

This comes just a month after his Vodacom Tanzania counterpart Hisham Hendi also announced his departure from the company after having secured another position in Spain. Reports that were in circulation since Friday about Mr Karikari’s departure were confirmed yesterday by Tigo’s Board of Directors chairman Ami Mpungwe.

“His contract expires at the end of this month. He informed me earlier that he would not be seeking a contract extension,” said Ambassador Mpungwe.

The chairman was not sure where Mr Karikari would be headed to after his departure from Tigo Tanzania. Efforts to reach him proved futile.

He did not pick his phone despite having earlier promised Mwananchi that he would call back through a text message, that was not to be until press time.

Mr Karikari is leaving Tigo after working with the company for about seven years, including five in the country.

Advertisement

He began serving in the country as Tigo’s chief financial officer in April 2016, a position he held until May 2017 and from June that year he was appointed CEO of the company to serve many telecommunications clients in the country.

When Mr Karikari took over the reins, Tigo was serving about 11.37 million customers and now he is leaving behind 13.01 million customers. During the same period, Tigo pesa customers increased to 8.4 million from 6.05 million.

Reports show that Tigo Tanzania is a telecommunication company with over 13.5 million registered subscribers to their network, Tigo, directly and indirectly, employs over 300,000 Tanzanians including an extended network of customer service representatives, mobile money agents, sales agents and distributors.

Tigo Tanzania, along with Zantel, are subsidiaries of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom).

Mr Karikari’s departure comes within four months after Millicom announced that it was selling Tigo and Zantel and that it had already signed an agreement for the sale of its entire operations in Tanzania to a consortium led by Axian Group of Madagascar.

The sale is part of Millicom’s strategy to exit Africa and focus on Latin America.