TMA issues alert over heavy rains, strong wind in several regions

By Pamela Chilongola More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) on Thursday, February 11, 2021 issued a weather alert, forecasting that a number of regions will experience heavy rains during the coming few hours.

In its forecast, the weatherman also says coastal regions of the country will have some periods of strong winds that will travel at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour.

Higher than normal tides - which exceeds two meters - will be witnessed on the Indian Ocean.

If the forecast comes to pass, it will negatively affect surface and marine transport and fishing activities. This will in turn have a negative effect on the availability of marine products including fish.

Heavy rains are expected to start on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Lindi, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Njombe, Iringa, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya and Morogoro regions.

This will negatively affect transport and transportation in the regions as some places could be surrounded by water.

Advertisement

“Citizens should take precautions as TMA continues with following up of the situation and update the public accordingly,” the TMA statement reads.

According to the statement, strong winds, should be anticipated on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the coastal regions of Tanga, Lindi, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam and Coast as well as the Islands of Mafia, Unguja and Pemba.