TMA warns of five days of severe weather in several regions

According to the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) there will be five days of severe weather with heavy rains and strong winds

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The rains have been pounding Dar es Salaam and the surrounding Regions for the past 10 hours and the weather man is warning the public to be prepared for localized floods, travel delays and disruption of marine activities.

The TMA advisory says regions of Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara regions together with the southern part of Morogoro region will receive heavy rains on Sunday January 10.

TMA also warns of strong winds of strong wind reaching 40km/hr and large waves reaching 2m on the for the entire coast of the Indian ocean (Tanga, Dar es salaam, Pwani including Mafia Isles, Lindi and Mtwara regions together with Unguja and Pemba Isles).

On Monday, the advisory says rain will impact some areas of Pwani (including Mafia Isles), Southern Morogoro, Lindi and Mtwara regions, with areas along the Indian Ocean coast line to expect.

Similar weather patterns are expected on strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday in the same areas rendering some roads impassable





Advertisement











