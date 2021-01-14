TMA warns of heavy rains in several regions in Tanzania

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has warned of heavy rains on Friday January 15 with the following days experiencing stable weather until January 18.

According to a statement issued by the authority today, the five-day forecast from Thursday shows heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.

The heavy rains are expected in Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Ruvuma, Mahenge, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa and Njombe regions.

"Potential impacts are that some settlements are likely to be flooded as well as delays in transport operations," the TMA said in a statement.



