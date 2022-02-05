TMA warns of rains due to Tropical Cyclone Batsirai

TMA weather manger Mr Samuel Mbuya said since January 27, the authority has been monitoring the cyclone and it is now moving to towards Madagascar.

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned of the presence of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in the Southwest Indian Ocean.

“Analysis of weather systems shows no potential for the cyclone Batsirai to reach the coast of Tanzania. However, the presence of the cyclone Batsirai in the ocean is expected to affect weather systems in some parts of the country including causing increased rainfall,” he said.

He stressed that there will be periods of high winds that reach and exceed 40 kilometers per hour and large waves at sea exceeding two meters especially in coastal areas.

Mr Mbuya said the regions expected to receive heavy rainfall due to the presence of the cyclone in the Indian Ocean include Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma, Morogoro, Pwani, Singida, Dodoma, Iringa, Njombe, Mbeya, Songwe and Rukwa.

The cyclone expected to hit the said regions between February 4-8.

However, the seasonal rains are expected to continue in other areas that receive such rains.

He urged the public to continue to make follow ups of weather forecasts from the authority as well as to seek advice and guidance from experts in the relevant sectors to minimize potential impacts.

According to him, the authority will continue to monitor the situation and will provide forecast updates whenever necessary.

